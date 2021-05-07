WillNeff Banned On Twitch For An Unexpected Reason: How Long Will The Streamer Be Gone?

On May 5, Twitch streamer WillNeff had suddenly disappeared from the platform for no apparent reason. Hours later, he took to Twitter to express his own confusion on being banned on Twitch, leaving his fans even more perplexed. In a series of follow up tweets, a reason was finally revealed that seemed too uncanny to be true. Why was Willneff banned on Twitch? When will he reappear on the platform? Let's find out.

Why was WillNeff banned on Twitch?

The reason behind WIllneff being banned dates back to a few days ago. During a recent stream, Will Neff was seen watching an official clip of Samurai Jack to relive the Cartoon Network animated series with his followers. It must be noted that the video he chose to show was from the official YouTube channel of Adult Swim UK and not just any other unofficial fan channels. Even after taking such precautions, the streamer was banned from the platform for copyright purposes.

Willneff expressed his infuriation over the incident as he expressed his side of the story on Twitter. He also added that “it’s a copyright claim for a clip they put on their own YouTube,” further mentioning that “doesn’t understand it at all.” He stated that it's hard to contemplate the situation, asking how he's supposed to talk film if he isn't allowed to show clips from the official channels of YouTube as well. This may be because of Twitch's recent change in terms and conditions that now let anyone with an account submit copyright claims. However, this is still a speculation and can only be confirmed by the platform itself.

I just got band for watching a clip of #samuraijack that’s on YouTube on my stream... k — Will Neff (@TheWillNeff) May 5, 2021

Regardless, fans have expressed their disapproval over this decision and are concerned about how sensitive and unreasonable the guidelines have become. Both parties are yet to reveal when the ban will release but since it is the streamer's first-ever ban, it may be a short-lived one. Suspensions on Twitch typically remain for 24 hours or up to 7 days. Whereas, severe violations of terms could lead to a ban of 30 or more days. No streamers have been permanently banned from the platform but the guidelines have mentioned the possibility of that as well in the case of repeated violations.

IMAGE: WILL NEFF'S INSTAGRAM