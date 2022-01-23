Wordle: Players Can Give These Similar Online Puzzle Games A Try

Wordle took over the internet recently. Josh Wardle built the game for his friends, but it grew so popular that he decided to release it. Everyone is playing the game, which has garnered a lot of popularity among internet users. It's thrilling since there are no clues as to how to guess the word, which piques people's interest, and it's amusing to predict each letter within a few chances. Because of the colour-coded ideas, it's an outrageously imaginative and innovative game. However, if a user wants to play more games like Wordle that are either more difficult or provide more chances, here is a list of Puzzle Games like Wordle.

Puzzle games like Wordle

One of the best free online games is Hello Wordl. The game is similar to Wordle, except users get a new word every time they play. This game also allows users to change the number of letters that are to be guessed. While users get to guess a small number of alphabets and only one word per day in Wordle, users can increase the number of alphabets that can be guessed in Hello Wordl. However, players shall keep in mind that increasing the number of letters to guess will make the game difficult as the number of chances one gets is limited to six.

Another game that can be played instead of Wordle is Adsurdle. This is a much more difficult game than Wordle. Users can guess an infinite number of times and the game keeps changing the world based on correct guesses by the user. The mechanism of this game keeps the position of alphabets guesses correctly and changes the word accordingly. There is another game that can be given a try by Wordle fans and it is called Sweardle. Other games that can be tried are Online Lingo, Lewdle and Wordguesser.

What is Wordle?

It's a simple and enjoyable game and similar to a crossword puzzle. Wordle can be played and solved only once a day. The game has been designed by word games lovers and has been published on a website named Power Language (powerlanguage.co.uk). The game has become popular amongst netizens, from celebrities to high school kids, all of them are playing it. The game is intriguing as there are no clues given to predict the word, the game generates curiosity and there is fun involved in guessing each and every letter, and within a few chances at that. The inclusion of colour-coded hints makes it an over-the-top game, thus making it innovative and creative.

How to play the game?

Players must predict a five-letter word six times in 24 hours to win at Wordle. Green is marked on the word and its place if the player correctly guesses the word. However, if they guess the right word but put it in the wrong place, it will be flagged yellow. The players can then try to find the letter in the correct position in the word. In addition, if a player predicts a letter but the block remains grey, the guess is invalid. Any desktop or mobile browser can be used to play the game. People can play Wordle without creating an account by just going to the official website.

Image: PIXABAY