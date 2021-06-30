Worldcoin Price Prediction: How Far Can The Price Of Worldcoin Rise In Future?

Cryptocurrencies have become one of the most popular investment options for the public in 2021. Most of the major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum reached their all-time high prices during the March-April bull run of 2021. While the market has dipped since then, the nature of the cryptocurrency markets promises high returns in a short frame of time. With such a lucrative model, thousands of new coins have been launched over the past few years. One of the cryptocurrencies that have recently become popular is the Worldcoin crypto. Read on to know more about Worldcoin price prediction and how to buy Worldcoin.

Worldcoin Price Prediction

Crypto price predictions can be difficult especially for newer coins like Worldcoin. Fortunately, many crypto experts have given their predictions for Worldcoin. At the time of writing this article, the price of Worldcoin crypto price stands at $0.0299, as per Coin Market Cap. Digital Coin Price predicts that the price of Worldcoin could go up to $0.04563 in 2021 and up to $0.0513 in 2022. For a more long-term prediction, Digital Coin Price predicts that the price of Worldcoin could go up to $0.0898. Cryptoground predicts that the price of Worldcoin could go up to $0.0550 in 1 year and up to $0.148 in 5 years. Coinarbiragebot.com predicts that the price of Worldcoin could go up to $0.140 in one year and up to $0.59 by 2024. However, price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

How to buy Worldcoin?

Worldcoin is a cryptocurrency so it can be bought at a crypto exchange. However, since it's a fairly new coin, Worldcoin is not yet available on mainstream crypto exchanges. At the time of writing this article, the Wordlcoin can be bought from the following exchanges - Poloniex, CEX.IO, BTC38, Cryptopia, Novaexchange. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial advisers before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: WORLDCOIN TWITTER