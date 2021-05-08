Wreckfest Patch Notes 2.04: Here Are The Latest Changes In The Wreckfest Update 2.04

Wreckfest is a demolition derby-themed racing game, that many players are a fan of. Players get to try out a collection of off-road cars and try to be the best in the game. This game includes soft-body damage modeling, sophisticated driving dynamics, and in-depth vehicle upgrading, featuring both demolition derbies and more traditional track races. The main fun of the game lies in the race and the huge crashes. Many people want to learn more about Wreckfest patch notes 2.04.

Wreckfest Patch Notes 2.04

The latest Wreckfest update has been released and it tries to patch quite a lot of bugs and fixes that have been plaguing the game. This new Hotfix that was released on the 7th of May will be trying to patch the Tournament bug, System Bugs, Wreckfest multiplayer bugs, and gameplay bugs. Players can check out all the Wreckfest 2.04 patch notes to learn the exact changes made to the game. Here are the patch notes for Wreckfest update 2.04.

TOURNAMENT

(PS5) Leaderboards now work correctly.

(PS5) Target scores is rankings are now displayed correctly in the tournament event details view.

SYSTEM

(PS5) Fixed a rendering issue with the resulting texture filtering in textures appear blurry from medium to distant distance.

(PS5) The game no longer crashes in “Out of Vertex Buffer Memory ” with certain trace e vehicle combinations.

MULTIPLAYER

(PS5) Increased the intensity of visual damage in so that now matches disconnected game mode.

GAMEPLAY

(XB1 / PS4 / PS5) Trophy Runner no longer has problems landing a jump.

(PS5) Improved dynamic dirt for a number of vehicles.

(PS5) Dynamic dirt accumulation increased speed.

The wheels of the “Savage” and “Gona” soldiers now have correct mass and inertia.

Decreased brightness of Trooper and Trophy Runner tail / brake lights.

A number of Trophy Runner wheels now have the correct inertia.

The standard Starbeast SS suspension no longer has a raised rear.

Step Van gearbox tuning options I am now in right order.

Bumper Car (TL) is no longer displayed in the garage.

Improved Bumper Clutch for auto.

Restoration outside turn 3 of Rattlesnake Racepark no more results in the car fall in void.

Smoothing sets are now applied correctly on the steering wheel of Sandstorm.

Correct installation of the Trophy Runner grid “None” also removes the headlight covers.

Trooper “None” grid installation now correctly also removes the headlight covers.

Soldier exhaust assembly no longer warps wildly.

IMAGE: PUSHSQUARE TWITTER