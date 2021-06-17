X2Twins Banned From Twitch For No Evident Reason, Account Restored On June 16

The Fortnite experts and content creators x2twins were banned from Twitch, one of the most popular live-streaming platforms for gamers. Jesse and Jordan Eckley are popularly known as x2Twins and are based in Australia. On their YouTube channel, x2Twins have over 2.28 million subscribers and have garnered over 400 million views uploading content based on multilayer shooter Fortnite. Keep reading to know about the incident, x2Twins age and more details.

x2Twins banned from Twitch for no apparent reason?

On June 13, 2021, the x2Twins were banned from Twitch, and they could not figure out a plausible reason for it. They informed their followers through a tweet saying "Just got banned on Twitch?" which was followed by shares and replies from their fans. Adding to the tweet, they even mentioned that they have no idea why they have been banned from Twitch, as they have zero strikes and have done nothing in their knowledge which violates Twitch's rules.

just got banned on twitch? — x2Twins (@x2twins) June 13, 2021

As of June 16, both Jesse and Jordan Eckley are unbanned. Twitch often bans accounts if they are heavily reported or trolled, but that does not appear to be the case with x2Twins. The ban was temporary, but the streamers were in absolute shock. As soon as they shared the news on their social media accounts, fans immediately responded and made the hashtag 'freethetwins' trending on Twitter.

Got an email from twitch, supposedly its a suspension for a dmca strike from our intro song, the only part of our vod that the music actually comes through because we were under the impression it was a copyright free song. No idea when it will be lifted. — x2Twins (@x2twins) June 14, 2021

As far as x2Twins setup is concerned, they are reported to play on 1920 x 1080 resolution, on 240 fps. Out of the two players, Jordan is reported to use Intel Core i9 along with Asus GeForce RTX 2080Ti. Gaming mouse, keyboard, and headsets are also an integral part of the x2Twins setup. For the readers who wish to know x2Twins' age, they are 21 years old and had over 2 million followers on Twitch.

Unbanned, Comeback stream starts at 4pm AEST pic.twitter.com/K1pr5V3Wn5 — x2Twins (@x2twins) June 16, 2021

Twitch has a shady history when it comes to bans, as random bans have occurred in the past for no reason. The platform offers no clearance as to why the bans have happened and does not comment in most of the cases. Some of the popular streamers that have been banned in the past were Dr. Disrespect, Sodapoppin, Roflgator, and Wolv21. Additionally, Twitch has also temporarily banned the former United States president, Donald Trump.

