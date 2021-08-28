Xbox Game Pass Adds Adventure Puzzle Game Myst For Xbox Series X, One And PC

Xbox Game Pass has been dominating the gaming subscription service industry since its release. The developers have introduced some of the most iconic and classic games like Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight simulator, Age of Empires IV and many more. Microsoft has now confirmed to bring in the classic adventure puzzle game, Myst for its players. The game was released back in 1993 and it introduced the industry with a brand new adventure puzzle format of the game to the industry. The release of this game to Xbox Game Pass has been picked up by the gamers and they are trying to learn more about it. Here is all the information available about the upcoming Xbox Game Pass games.

Xbox Game Pass brings in 1993 classic, Myst to its playlist

Xbox Game Pass announced the release of this game with a post on their official social media handles. It is not shocking to see the industry getting so excited about this classic game release because it once was the best-selling PC game of all time. The game was developed by Mac computers and they managed to sell about 6 million copies of Myst which was a record-breaking figure at that time. Apart from this, the developers are also supposed to refresh their playlist by bringing in new games for September. They have planned to launch some of the most exciting and exclusive games like Aragami 2 and Sable. Here is some additional information available about Xbox Game Pass September games.

Xbox Game Pass September games