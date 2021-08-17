Xbox Game Pass August 2021: Psychonauts 2, Twelve Minutes, Humankind, And More Join

Microsoft has been on the top of their game to improve their playlist offered for their subscribers. Every month, makers release a new set of games to play for no additional cost. This helps the players by getting a wider range of games to play at no additional cost. Currently, the community is trying to learn about the new games coming in with Xbox Game Pass in August 2021. Microsoft has already announced these games online and is supposed to be released on specific dates in August. Keep in mind that these games will be removed from the servers soon, so add them to your library. Here is a list of all the upcoming games for Xbox Game Pass August 2021. Read more.

Xbox Game Pass August 2021: List of games releasing this month

Humankind: This is a popular 4X video game that has been published by Sega. The Xbox Game Pass makers are going to add this game to their playlist on Aug. 17. The players are required to lead civilization across six major eras of human civilization in this game.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: This is a 2017 action shooter game being released for platforms including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gamingvia EA Play. The Xbox Game Pass makers are going to add this game to their playlist on Aug. 17.

Need for Speed Heat: This is one of the most popular racing games released by EA. It is being launched for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play. The Xbox Game Pass makers are going to add this game to their playlist on Aug. 17.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: This is a well-known third-person shooter game released in 2019. Makers are adding this game for platforms including Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play. The Xbox Game Pass makers are going to add this game to their playlist on Aug. 17.

Recompile: Available for Xbox Series X|S Optimized, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming from Aug. 19

Train Sim World 2: Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming from Aug. 19

Twelve Minutes: Available for Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming from Aug. 19

Psychonauts 2: Available for Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming from Aug. 25

Myst: Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming from Aug. 26

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass on Aug. 31

Blair Witch: Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming

Double Kick Heroes: Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming

NBA 2K21: Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming

Stranger Things 3; The Game: Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming

Image Credit: HUMANKIND/ ANNAPURNA INTERACTIVE/ DOUBLEFINE TWITTER