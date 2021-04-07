Xbox Game Pass For April 2021: Grand Theft Auto 5 Makes Its Return Into The Game Pass

Quick links:
Image Source: Microsoft
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is a video game subscription service that works with Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, as well as Windows 10 and Android devices through xCloud. For a single monthly subscription fee, Xbox Game Pass offers users access to a rotating catalogue of games from a variety of publishers, as well as other premium features like Xbox Live Gold and EA Play. Continue reading the article for a list of games in the Xbox game pass April 2021.
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service is available to Xbox One owners. It's billed as a "Netflix for games," with a low subscription fee and access to a vast range of games for free. It differs from the Xbox Live Gold subscription, which provides users with a monthly range of free games.
The Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $9.99 a month. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is now available for $1 for the first month and $14.99 a month after that. Many of the games available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC are included in the subscription, as well as an Xbox Live Gold membership.