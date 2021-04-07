Last Updated:

Xbox Game Pass For April 2021: Grand Theft Auto 5 Makes Its Return Into The Game Pass

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service is available to Xbox One owners. It's billed as a "Netflix for games," with a low subscription fee. Read on.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is a video game subscription service that works with Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, as well as Windows 10 and Android devices through xCloud. For a single monthly subscription fee, Xbox Game Pass offers users access to a rotating catalogue of games from a variety of publishers, as well as other premium features like Xbox Live Gold and EA Play. Continue reading the article for a list of games in the Xbox game pass April 2021.

Xbox Game Pass April 2021

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service is available to Xbox One owners. It's billed as a "Netflix for games," with a low subscription fee and access to a vast range of games for free. It differs from the Xbox Live Gold subscription, which provides users with a monthly range of free games.

The Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $9.99 a month. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is now available for $1 for the first month and $14.99 a month after that. Many of the games available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC are included in the subscription, as well as an Xbox Live Gold membership.

List of games that are coming to Game Pass soon

  • Grand Theft Auto 5 (Cloud and Console) — April 8
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 8
  • Disneyland Adventures (Cloud) — April 8
  • Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud) — April 8
  • NHL 21 (Console) via EA Play — April 12
  • Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 15
  • Pathway (PC) — April 15
  • MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) — April 20

List of DLC updates that are available right now

  • Among Us: The Airship Update (PC) – Available now
  • Gears 5: Free Batista as Marcus Skin – Available until April 12
  • Grounded Photo Mode Update – Available now
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 6 – April 7

Other New Games in April 2021 Gamepass

  • Undertale (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Nier: Automata (PC)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (Console)
  • Torchlight III (PC)
  • Genesis Noir (Console and PC)
  • Octopath Traveler (Console and PC)
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PC)
  • Supraland (PC) ID@Xbox
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • Narita Boy (Cloud, Console and PC)
  • Outriders (Cloud and Console)

