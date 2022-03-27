Xbox Game Pass Ultimate To Reward Subscribers With Marvel Unlimited For Three Months

Xbox is working with Marvel to provide subscribers with exclusive rewards. From March 22, 2022, Xbox has partnered with Marvel's Unlimited to bundle in a perk to the subscribers of the gaming service. Additionally, Marvel Insiders will get one month of free PC Game Pass which will provide them with access to over 100 games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel's Avengers.

In the official post, Marvel says that "Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s premiere digital comics subscription service, will be the latest available perk on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a redeem offer for three free months available to Game Pass Ultimate members." The offer is valid for new Marvel Unlimited subscribers only and for Game Pass subscribers in the US and US territories. The post clarifies that after the tenure, the subscription will automatically renew at the then-current rate unless cancelled.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks now include Marvel Unlimited

For those catching up, Marvel Unlimited is an award-winning web library that offers users complete comic runs and all the Marvel comics that portray 80 years of Marvel's history. New comics are added weekly on the platform, along with comics that were in stores three months earlier. The users also get access to the Infinity Comics lineup which has been designed by creators for easy reading on devices like smartphones and tablets.

According to the official post, the subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can claim three months of Marvel Unlimted through the Xbox Perks Gallery on Xbox Console, the Xbox app for PC or Xbox Game Pass mobile app. However, as mentioned above, the offer is only available to users who are not former or current subscribers of the service. Apart from this, Xbox has teamed up with Marvel Insider and as a result of the collaboration, all Marvel Insiders will be eligible to get a free month of PC Game Pass (new subscribers only).

Most recently, Microsoft has dropped the price for Xbox game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold membership. From now on, the services will be available for a lesser price in India. The prices have been dropped by almost 28% from the original rates. The price drop has been introduced according to the Indian market and to gather more customers. Keep reading to know more about the Xbox Game Pass price cut.

Image: MARVEL