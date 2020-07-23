Xbox Game Showcase: What Time Is The Event And What To Expect?

The Xbox Games Showcase event held by Microsoft is all set to introduce the games support by the next generation Xbox Series X console which all set to debut in the holiday season of 2020. Though Halo Infinite will be the flagship game this time around, there are a number of other exciting titles that will make up for the rest of the event. Read below to know what time is the Xbox Games Showcase below -

What time is the Xbox Games Showcase?

Xbox Games SHowcase event is all set to take place today i.e July 23, 2020, it will be starting at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET/ 5 PM CEST. Viewers tuning in from India can do so at 9:30 PM. The show is expected to be an hour-long presentation and will also include a pre-show which is reported to include new trailers and announcements.

Where to watch?

The Xbox Games Showcase event will be broadcasted on multiple platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook for viewers to tune in from across the globe. Microsoft has shut down Mixer so there won't be any special live stream with rewards this time around. Viewers can only stream the event on the four mentioned platforms for free.

What to expect?

As of now, the only confirmed game for the Xbox Games Showcase is the first look at the campaign of Halo Infinite. The game is all set to be Xbox Series X's flagship entry. But, Microsoft will be reportedly showcasing the offerings its first-party has for gamers. Game developers like Obsidian Entertainment and Double Fine have confirmed their involvement in the event thus fans can expect some details about their specific future projects.

Microsoft is expected to showcase a compelling lineup as the games for the upcoming Xbox Series X. Various other game titles like Tell Me Why, Battletoads and World's Edge Age of Empires 4 are expected to be unveiled during the event. After this event, fans can get a clearer picture as to what Microsoft will be offering with its flagship console Xbox Series X in the near future.

