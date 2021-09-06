Xbox Games List With Backward Compatibility: Classic Games That Can Be Played On Series X

Microsoft has been working on improving its playlist since the release of its next-generation console, the Xbox series X/S. they have also added an option to enjoy the classic games that have been dominating the gaming community for a long time now. This has been picked up by the gaming community and they have been trying to learn more about the games that can be played with the Xbox Series X Backward Compatibility feature. Here is a list of some top Xbox games available to play on next-generation consoles.

Games with Xbox Series X Backward Compatibility

The Simpsons: Hit & Run (2003): This is one of the most classic action-adventure games that was developed by Radical Entertainment and published by Vivendi Universal Games. The game is based on the famous American sitcom, the Simpsons and the story of the game revolved around the Simpson family and their friend Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. The game also gives the [players to control different characters from the sitcom at each level. The playable characters include Homer, Bart, Lisa, Marge, and Apu.

Jetset Radio Future (2002): This is one of the most classic games developed exclusively for Xbox. The action game was developed by Smilebit and published by Sega. the game was a sequel to the popular 2000 Dreamcast game, Jet Set Radio which gave the players an option to control a street gang who use inline skates to traverse a futuristic Tokyo. The game received positive reviews from the gaming industry for its music, art, and gameplay.

More about Xbox

Microsoft charges about $10 a month for their Xbox Game Pass subscription. Getting this service will give the players access to a rotating library of older games along with the latest Xbox exclusives released. Currently, the service offers the latest, Halo Infinite and other upcoming games the day they get released. Another Ultimate version of the service is also available for $15 that can give the players access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, EA Play games and many popular games on PC. Microsoft has also added a full list of games with Backward compatibility on their official website. These games like Halo, Call Of Duty titles and many more games can be bought and downloaded directly from Xbox’s official website.