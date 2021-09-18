Xbox Insider Leaks 2 Unannounced Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S Games

Xbox has been working on improving its next-generation playlist with the release of new games like Halo Infinite and many more. It seems that they are still planning to release a whole new range of Xbox games for their players. A recent Xbox leak confirms that two new Xbox games are in the making with codenames, “Cobalt and Indus”. These Xbox Next Generation games were first seen after a listing popped up after Nvidia listed these two games on their official website. The leak also mentioned that these games are in development as a pair of Xbox console exclusives making it more special for the Xbox gaming community.

2 upcoming Xbox Next Generation games leaked

Nvidia had also acknowledged this leak and had spoken to Wccftech about the game. The statement confirms that NVIDIA is fully aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released or speculative titles. They said that the listing was used only for internal tracking and testing. They also said that inclusion on their Nvidia list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. The statement also read that NVIDIA took actions instantly to remove access to the list and because of that, no confidential game builds or personal information was exposed. But it seems that the community has gotten to know about these projects now and is expecting them to be released soon.

More about Xbox

Apart from this, Xbox has been on the top of their game to keep their Xbox Game Pass playlist as new as possible. They have confirmed to make Halo Infinite free to play as soon as it releases globally. More games are supposed to be released for the subscribers. Here is a list of all the games available to play right now.