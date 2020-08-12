Xbox Series X Exclusive Games To Launch With The Console From 'Scorn' To 'Tetris'

Xbox Series X launch was relying heavily on the debut of Halo: Infinite which was scheduled to release alongside the latest generation of console. However, the game has now been pushed to 2021 due to various changes that the game needs to go through before it can be presented to fans.

With Halo pulling the plug and little to no news about any exclusives for the Xbox Series X launch, it can be said that the latest generation of Microsoft's consoles will hold on to the games from its previous generation Xbox One. However, there are three games which are currently specifically developed for Xbox Series X. Check them out below -

Xbox Series X exclusive games

The Medium

The Medium was unveiled during Microsoft's Xbox Series X event back in May and back again during the July presentation. It is a psychological horror game. The official synopsis of the game suggests that 'Players will find themselves in the body of Marianne, a medium hounded by visions, living and interacting across two worlds: the real, and the spirit world'. The game will be based on dual realities, allowing it to have a psychedelic touch to it.

Still from The Medium trailer/YouTube

Scorn

Scorn is yet another horror title under Xbox Series X's kitty. The game is a first-person horror adventure which explores the idea of being thrown into an unknown world in a non-linear fashion. The trailer for the game was initially released back in 2016 and players in the game will eventually know how the dream-like world of the game works as the locations in it itself acct like characters, having its own story and puzzles.

Image courtesy - Xbox official website

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris fans around the world will get treated with Tetris Effect: Connected when it debuts on Xbox Series X. The selling point of this game that players can connect across the couch in local play in whichever system they want to play on from Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. The game comes with over 30 stages and 10 plus different modes which are distinguished in categories which are designed to fit a player's preference.

