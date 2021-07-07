Xbox Series X India Restock Update: Microsoft Have No Updates About The Restock

Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, Xbox Series X and Series S have been out of stock for a long time now. The makers are claiming that the manufacturing process of their consoles has been low because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even after having a huge demand for their consoles. Microsoft is not coming out with any updates regarding their Xbox Series X Indian restock date. This is mostly because of the poor supply and extremely huge demand from the players wanting to get their hands on the next generation of gaming consoles. A story from IGn confirms that Microsoft has no news from their side about the Xbox Series X India Restock update. Their consoles have been out of stock since mid-May now it is high time to release fulfill the demands of their players.

Xbox Series X India Restock update

Retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, Game Shot and Prepaid Gamer Card are unaware of any upcoming Xbox series X India Restock date. It not just the main console but their Xbox Series S has also been out of stock for a long time now. IGN managed to gain some information about the current Xbox Series X India Restock update from their sources in the supply chain. Their sources confirmed that the main reason behind no updates on consoles is mostly because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the main warehouse of Redington who is a supplier for Xbox in India.

Some gamers have now become so impatient that they are buying consoles from grey markets. These consoles are imported in India from other countries and they are not covered by the Indian Warranty. Microsoft has confirmed that they will not such consoles and will require the players to buy them directly from authorized retailers. Apart from this, the users have also been searching about the Xbox Series X specifications. So here is a list of all the specifications of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles.