Xbox Series X Restock: Know When Can You Get The Next Generation Consoles

Xbox series X has been released and the players are certainly loving it. But the players have been waiting for the new Xbox series X restock for a long time now. The players have recently been asking questions like when will Xbox series x restock. To help these players have managed to answer their questions right here. Read more about Xbox Series X restock.

When will Xbox Series X restock?

The makers of the Xbox series X have been on the top of their game to release new generation consoles for their players. But because of the height demand, they have not been able to supply the players with the required amount of consoles. Tech Times recently reported that there might be a new batch of consoles coming in stores like Walmart, Target and more. The players can expect to see some new consoles in Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Target. Apart from this, the company has not announced anything official about the Xbox Series X restock. But a number of rumours claim that a new batch is going to be released in the month of April. So waiting in might be the best option one has about the same.

Xbox Games

Assassins Creed Valhalla: Smart Delivery

Borderlands 3: Smart Delivery

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale: Smart Delivery

Dead by Daylight: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5: Smart Delivery

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer: Smart Delivery

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears 5: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears Tactics: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Grounded: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

King Oddball

Maneater: Smart Delivery

Manifold Garden: Smart Delivery

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Planet Coaster: Smart Delivery

Sea of Thieves: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Tetris Effect: Connected: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

The Touryst: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

War Thunder: Smart Delivery

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion: Smart Delivery

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship: Smart Delivery

Yakuza: Like a Dragon: Smart Delivery

Yes, Your Grace: Smart Delivery

A number of players also want to know about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. But the makers have still not given out any specific details about the same. The players might just need to wait for a bit before having an idea about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. Halo Infinite’s release has now been pushed thus the players might not see a new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X launch bundles. There is a lot of speculation that Xbox has already signed a deal with Watch Dogs to promote their new open-world game with the new console. They have already started promoting Watch Dogs Legion in their own way. Thus seeing a Watch Dogs: Legion Xbox Series X launch bundle is not surprising.

Promo Image Source: Xbox Twitter