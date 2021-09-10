Xbox Series X Restock Updates: Here's When You Can Buy Your Xbox Series X/S Console

The demand for Xbox Series X has been on a constant rise since it was released back in 2020. Microsoft is having a hard time trying to keep up with such a high demand for the consoles. But recent updates from Newsweek has brought in some good news about the Xbox Series X Restock coming up for the gaming community. Because of this announcement, the gamers have been trying to learn about new consoles being released soon. Because of such confusion around the Xbox Series X restock, here is a list of all the restock updates covering third-party sellers like Walmart and Best Buy. Read more to know about the latest news on Xbox Series X Restock.

Xbox Series X Restock updates

Best Buy Xbox Series X Restock: the stores have started taking in some pre-orders for the Halo Infinite edition Xbox units. Their website also mentions that this product is “coming soon.” This is only applicable for the special edition Xbox that is priced at $549.99. This is a bit high because the bundle includes a copy of Halo Infinite and a special design controller also.

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock: The makers try and bring in weekly restocks at 3 p.m. ET. Since no consoles were released last week, there is a high possibility that Walmart will be releasing new units on Thursday, September 10. No official statement has been released about these restocks.

Microsoft Store Xbox Series X Restock: A new batch of products was also released by the makers last week. Because of the high demand, it is easy to assume that the consoles are still unavailable on their platform.

More about Xbox

Apart from this, Microsoft recently announced the release of their Xbox Wireless Controller Aqua Shift Special Edition in India. They announced that the controller’s price in India will be around Rs. 6,390. This price tage does not seem too high than the standard edition. The Aqua Shift Special Edition Pre-Order can be accessed using Amazon and Flipkart. No updates have been Microsoft claims that the controller will soon be available to buy after they released an official listing about their Aqua Shift controller in India.