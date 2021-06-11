Xbox TV App And XCloud Streaming Stick Is The Latest Tech In Development By Microsoft

Gaming companies are always trying to connect with their audience in the easiest ways possible. Xbox is trying to become a part of every player’s lives through the Xbox Tv App. Microsoft is trying to figure out a deal with TV companies to create an in-built Xbox Streaming Service and through an Xcloud Streaming Stick. Many players wish to learn more about the Xbox Tv App and the Xcloud Streaming Service.

Xbox Tv App

Microsoft is trying to partner up with TV manufacturers to create an Xbox TV app. Through the Xbox TV app the players will be able to be a part of the Xbox Game Pass service without having the need to own a console. Microsoft wants the players to be a part of the Xbox Games without having a console, all the players would need is the TV app and a controller to run the games on their TVs. No official release news has been announced yet. Microsoft has mentioned that it would take around 12 months to make this service a reality.

Xcloud Streaming Stick

The Xcloud is an Xbox Streaming Device, the users will use this streaming stick to provide the Xbox app for the users. Although Microsoft is working with manufacturers to create an in-built Xbox TV app, simultaneously they are also working on an Xbox Streaming Device called the Xcloud Streaming Stick. Through this device, the users will be able to stream the application on devices that do not have the app inbuilt, such as TVs, laptops, and more. This is all that is know about the service at the moment. No news about when the device will release, what will be the price point, or how the device will look like has been mentioned yet. This is a plan by Microsoft to expand their streaming service on all the available platforms. Players will have to just wait and watch to learn what Microsoft has in store for them.

Pulse Red Xbox Series X Controller

Microsoft has released a brand-new color scheme for their Xbox Series X Controller. The latest color option is called Pulse Red and the controller comes in the accents of white, red and black, making it look exactly like some exotic race car. Players can purchase the Pulse Red Xbox Series X Controller for $64.99. Other color options that are available for the players are white, black, and shock blue.

IMAGE: XBOX TWITTER