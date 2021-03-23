Yakuza 6 The Song Of Life: What Are The Minimum And Recommended PC Requirements?

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life released in 2016 for PlayStation 4. It is the 7th main installment in the Yakuza series and it is now going to come to the PC platform for the first time on the 25th of March. Upon release, the game is also going to be available via the Xbox Game Pass for PC alongside a release on Steam as well. Continue reading the article to know about the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC platform.

Yakuza 6 Update - The Song of Life

The entire mainline Yakuza series will be playable on PC with the release of Yakuza 6. The new game in the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, is the only numbered game in the franchise that isn't available on Game Pass.

Minimum Requirements: CPU: Intel Core i5-3470/AMD FX-6300 RAM: 4GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB For minimum requirements, it is assumed that the player is running Yakuza 6: The Song of Life on low graphics settings with a 75% render scale at 1080p.

Recommended Requirements: CPU: Intel Core i7-6700/AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM: 6GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB For recommended requirements, It is assumed that the player is running Yakuza 6: The Song of Life on high at 1080p.



List of Yakuza Games in Order

Yakuza (2006, PS2)

Yakuza 2 (2008, PS2)

Yakuza 3 (2010, PS3)

Yakuza 4 (2011, PS3)

Yakuza: Dead Souls (2012, PS3)

Yakuza 5 (2015, PS3, PS4)

Yakuza 0 (2017, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Yakuza Kiwami (2016, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (2018, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Yakuza 6 (2018, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (2019, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (2020, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC)

Due to its fighting system, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, the next mainline game in the Yakuza series is going to be very different as compared to the previous games. Yakuza: Like A Dragon's gameplay is focused on turn-based RPG fighting rather than real-time brawling. Yakuza: Like A Dragon is also compatible with Xbox Smart Delivery, which means that if you purchase the Xbox One edition, you'll get the Xbox Series X version for free. It's also one of the best Xbox Series X games and an Xbox Series X launch release.