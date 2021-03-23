Yakuza 6 The Song Of Life: What Are The Minimum And Recommended PC Requirements?

Quick links:
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life released in 2016 for PlayStation 4. It is the 7th main installment in the Yakuza series and it is now going to come to the PC platform for the first time on the 25th of March. Upon release, the game is also going to be available via the Xbox Game Pass for PC alongside a release on Steam as well. Continue reading the article to know about the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC platform.
The entire mainline Yakuza series will be playable on PC with the release of Yakuza 6. The new game in the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, is the only numbered game in the franchise that isn't available on Game Pass.
Due to its fighting system, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, the next mainline game in the Yakuza series is going to be very different as compared to the previous games. Yakuza: Like A Dragon's gameplay is focused on turn-based RPG fighting rather than real-time brawling. Yakuza: Like A Dragon is also compatible with Xbox Smart Delivery, which means that if you purchase the Xbox One edition, you'll get the Xbox Series X version for free. It's also one of the best Xbox Series X games and an Xbox Series X launch release.