Google Chrome Tests Save Tab Groups Feature; Here's How To Try It Early

Google Chrome for desktop has a feature called Tabs Group, which allows users to group multiple related tabs under one group. The feature helps those who have to work with multiple Chrome tabs regularly and enables them to keep tabs related to a similar task/topic together. With a new update to Tabs Group, Google will now allow users to save the group of tabs to come back later, even after the browser is closed by the user. The feature has not been released yet and is under development.

Tipster spots feature development

The upcoming Google Chrome Save Tab Groups feature was first spotted by a tipster named @Leopeva64 on Twitter. The tipster has also stated that the feature might be launched soon, while currently, it is under development. The Google Chrome Save Tab Groups feature will contain a Save Group option in the menu that appears in the Tabs Group box itself. The update will also enable users to set different names and colours to their Tabs Group. The tipster also claims that the Save Group option will be available in the edit bubble on Google Chrome and saved in the bookmarks bar. However, if the Tab Groups are disabled, the saved group will vanish.

How to try it now

The Tab Groups new saved groups feature is also spotted as a flag in Google Chrome's Canary Channel. If a user wishes to try out the feature, they can go to chrome://flags/ and search for Tab Groups feature. To try the feature, users need to switch the flag to On. However, keep in mind that the feature is still under development and might not function correctly under certain circumstances. Once the Google Chrome Save Tab Groups feature is rolled out officially, it will be available for all users. The original Tab Groups feature on Google Chrome was rolled out last year, along with other features.

Image Credit: Unsplash