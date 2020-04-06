How To Apply For A Ration Card Online? How To Check Ration E-coupon Status?

A Ration Card is a proof of citizenship in India that provides entitlement to the food and basic requirements at reasonable rates by the Public Distribution System. After Aadhaar Card, Ration Card is amongst the most coveted ID proofs/documents for anyone's citizenship in India. This ID proof is provided and validated by the state government.

The Ration card is considered to be a food coupon similar to the western countries. Ration card is also used as proof of applying for making a Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Voter ID card etc. Anyone who is a valid citizen of India can avail a ration card of themself through simple procedures. Here is how to apply for a Ration Card online.

Who can apply for a Ration Card?

Any person who is a legal citizen of India can only apply for the Ration Card. According to the law, children below 18 years of age (minors) are included under their parents' ration card. However, a user can apply for a separate Ration Card once they are above 18 years of age.

There are two types of Ration Cards: The Below Poverty-Line (BPL) ration cards and the non-BPL ration cards. In the BPL ration card category, there are Blue/Yellow/Green/Red Ration cards separated by colours depending upon entitlement to various subsidies on food, fuel and other goods. The White Ration cards are for people living above the poverty line.

How to physically apply for a Ration Card?

Depending on which state you live in, the URL you need to visit varies. For example, if you were to apply in Maharastra, the URL would be http://mahafood.gov.in. The complete procedure to download the application form is provided below-

Step 1- Visit the official website of FCCPD, Maharashtra i.e. http://mahafood.gov.in.

Step 2- Click on the “Download” link given on the left side of the homepage.

Step 3- Click on “Form 1: Application for new ration card” link.

Step 4- Application form will appear.

Step 5- Citizens can check the application details.

Step 6- Citizens have to download and print it

Step 7- Now, they have to fill the application forms with all the correct details.

Step 8- Candidates have to attach all the important documents with the application form.

Step 9- Lastly, they have to physically submit the application form to the concerned department.

How to apply for a Ration Card Online?

Go to aaplesarkar.mahaonline.gov.in and signing with your details Scroll down and click on "Food & Public Distribution System" in the 'Services' column. Upload the PDF of the necessary documents, Click on "Apply" And continue the procedure of filling the form. Download and Print the e-coupon of the ration card.

How to check ration e-coupon status?

After the submission of the application, the applicant can check the application status online. To check the online status of the ration card or the e-coupon application, a user needs to follow these easy steps given below-

Go to the official website of the concerned authority i.e. http://mahafood.gov.in.

Click on “Transparency Portal” link.

Click on the “Allocation Generation Status” link.

Enter ration card details and proceed further.

The application status will appear.

Note: For applying for ration card in Delhi, you must visit the official website of the Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs, GNCT of Delhi Government.

