How To Apply For A Ration Card Online? How To Check Ration E-coupon Status?

A Ration Card is a proof of citizenship in India that provides entitlement to the food and basic requirements at reasonable rates by the Public Distribution System. After Aadhaar Card, Ration Card is amongst the most coveted ID proofs/documents for anyone's citizenship in India. This ID proof is provided and validated by the state government.
The Ration card is considered to be a food coupon similar to the western countries. Ration card is also used as proof of applying for making a Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Voter ID card etc. Anyone who is a valid citizen of India can avail a ration card of themself through simple procedures. Here is how to apply for a Ration Card online.
Any person who is a legal citizen of India can only apply for the Ration Card. According to the law, children below 18 years of age (minors) are included under their parents' ration card. However, a user can apply for a separate Ration Card once they are above 18 years of age.
There are two types of Ration Cards: The Below Poverty-Line (BPL) ration cards and the non-BPL ration cards. In the BPL ration card category, there are Blue/Yellow/Green/Red Ration cards separated by colours depending upon entitlement to various subsidies on food, fuel and other goods. The White Ration cards are for people living above the poverty line.
Also Read | Arrangements made to supply food grains to non-ration card holders: K'taka CM
Depending on which state you live in, the URL you need to visit varies. For example, if you were to apply in Maharastra, the URL would be http://mahafood.gov.in. The complete procedure to download the application form is provided below-
Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 5 kg of free ration for all non-ration cardholders
After the submission of the application, the applicant can check the application status online. To check the online status of the ration card or the e-coupon application, a user needs to follow these easy steps given below-
Also Read | Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 1,000 to ration card holders amid lockdown
Also Read | How to check PM Kisan status online? Know the easy step-by-step guide