Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 5 Kg Of Free Ration For All Non-ration Card Holders

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his daily media briefing on Saturday, confirmed that there have been 445 positive cases, however, there has been no case of community transmission in the national capital yet. The Delhi CM also informed that a registration form has been put up on the Delhi Government website for those who do not have a ration card to avail free ration. He announced that all the registered individuals can avail 5 kg of free ration. On Friday, Kejriwal had announced 7.5 kg of free ration for all those who have a ration card.

'7.5 kg of free ration distributed,' says Delhi CM

Repeating his annoucement , Delhi CM in his daily press briefing said: "We are providing 7.5 kg of free ration to all ration card holders. For the needy who do not have a ration card, we have put up a form on our website. 4,500 people have already registered. I urge everyone to help those who cannot register so that they can avail free ration."

"The total number of cases in Delhi at present is 445. However, if you remove the number of foreign cases and Markaz attendees and only count the number of cases in Delhi due to local transmission then the number is just 45. The situation in Delhi is under control. 6 people have died in Delhi so far. 11 patients are in ICU and 5 are on ventilator. We are yet in the local transmission level, there are no cases of community transmission," Kejriwal added.

He further said, "Out of 2300 evacuees from the Markaz, 500 have been admitted since they showed symptoms of the virus. Out of the 6 people who have died, 3 are Markaz attendees."

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi CM had said, "Senior citizens, widows and physically-challenged individuals have been provided with Rs 5000 as pension and an additional amount of 5000 rupees will be provided to them by next week. We are also providing construction workers and also drivers Rs 5000. 1780 centres have been opened in Delhi to provide 2-time meals."

