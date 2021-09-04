Last Updated:

How To Download Free Fire Max On PC & Laptop? Here's A Step By Step Guide

Garena Free Fire Max will be available to download on desktops & laptops once it is launched globally. Find out more on how to enjoy the game on a PC.

How to download Free Fire Max on PC & laptop? Here's a step by step guide

Free FIre Max is a new game by Garena, which will come with improved performance, features and graphics. While the game has been in beta testing for quite some time, the developers have recently announced a global pre-registration. Since a lot of players love experiencing the game on a large screen, they play the game through emulators on a PC and Desktop. To know more about Free Fire Max for desktops and laptops and how to download Free Fire Max for PC, keep reading. 

Playing Garena Free Fire Max on desktops & laptops is possible

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular online battle royale games, with over 1 billion downloads across the globe. Like a few other games built for smartphones, Garena Free Fire can also be enjoyed on a larger screen on a desktop or a laptop. In order to do this, players have to install an Android emulator, which is software that mimics the system functions of a game as if they are running on a smartphone but is fully capable of running the game on a Windows PC or laptop. Do remember that the game has not been launched yet, and it will be available to play on PC and laptop once it is launched. 

Additionally, fans are excited to get their hands on the new Garena Free Fire Max for desktop & laptops, as the game offers excellent controls and players can take the advantage of having a larger input setup (including a keyboard and a mouse). Since emulators have become advanced over time, both Android and iOS users can download emulators to enjoy the game on a larger screen of a desktop or laptop. The Free Fire Max download for PC will be available in the online application stores of the emulator that is downloaded by the user. 

How to download Free Fire Max for pc

  • Download and install an Android emulator such as Memu or Bluestacks on the computer or laptop
  • Once the emulator is installed on a device, sign in using a valid ID to access the online application store 
  • Open the emulator and in the application store, search for Free Fire Max 
  • Locate the search listing and download the game
  • Once the game is installed, users can enjoy their favourite mobile game on both desktops and laptops

 

 

