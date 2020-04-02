How To Get Curfew Pass Online For Services Providing Essential Goods In Delhi?

To combat the spread of the COVID-19, the country has been placed under complete lockdown, forcing people to stay in their homes. However, delivery partners who require to move freely inside Delhi, including moving into NCR towns, will now be able to do so through special permission letters.

Curfew pass in Delhi

The Delhi state government has started to issue an electronic curfew pass, known as an e-pass which will be available during the 21-day lockdown period due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The move is an effort to facilitate easy movement of delivery partners within the city and in neighbouring areas of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Who can apply for the online curfew pass?

The online pass is meant for service providers who are associated with essential goods and services amidst the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. These e-passes will enable them to move for work using which may work as identity cards.

How to get curfew pass online?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated in his address earlier that the state is ready for the delivery and supply of essentials. He added that the delivery partners will be able to apply for e-passes through WhatsApp using an authorised mobile number of the district magistrate, which can be found on the official website of the revenue department. Apart from this, one will also be able to apply for these passes via email. People who wish to apply will simply need to share the required information at ddma.delhi@nic.in along with the relevant documents of identity and the essential service as the case may be.

After a request has been made, the authorities will issue the e-passes through WhatsApp or e-mail, whichever applicable. Once you have received the said pass, it will be valid throughout the lockdown period. As per the Delhi Police, a total of 2400 e-passes were issued until 11 AM on March 25.

Will online curfew passes bring back E-commerce deliveries?

Ever since the curfew came into effect, there have been a number of reports from delivery partners of certain e-commerce platforms who stated of instances where they were stopped and beaten up by the law enforcement authorities. Most of the delivery partners of BigBasket and Grofers were also stopped in the process citing lockdown while attempting to deliver essential items. So, with the e-passes, it is expected that the law enforcement agencies may not come in between the deliveries of essential items to the consumers.

Image credits: Shutterstock