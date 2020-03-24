The Debate
How Many People Can Use Disney Plus At The Same Time & How To Get It On TV?

Apps

Disney Plus has arrived in the UK and comes with a free trial. Read on to learn how many people can use Disney Plus at the same time and how to get it on TV.

Disney Plus

Disney Plus was finally launched in the UK this morning. The streaming service is set to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ as it unlocks a massive catalogue of Disney movies and an endless supply of classics to while away your days indoors. Luckily, the company has set up a free trial to help you decide if the platform is for you.

Disney+ offers a host of Disney Channel content for both kids and adults, including a wide array of classics for the family. With so much to offer, a number of potential subscribers have been wondering about how many devices can use Disney Plus on an account, at the same time, so multiple users can enjoy watching their favourite films or shows at once.

How many people can use Disney Plus at the same time?

Every Disney Plus account allows users to stream up to four devices at the same time. It also lets subscribers create seven different user profiles for the members of a particular household. Every profile can pick an avatar of a Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars character, and has well over 200 avatars available right now.

How to get Disney Plus on TV?

If you are looking to get Disney Plus on your TV, you will first need to sign up on the platform using their official website on this link. Once you have subscribed to the service, you should be able to access it through an app on iOS, Android, Google Chromecast and Roku TVs. The Disney Plus app can be downloaded on most of the iOS and Android-powered devices. The app is also supported by all the latest Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TVs.

Disney launched the streaming service on November 12 across the US, Canada, and the Netherlands. Soon, the service was rolled out in Australia and New Zealand.

Image credits: Polygon

