How To Hide Likes And Views Counter For Instagram Posts? Step-by-step Guide Inside

With over 500 million daily active users, Instagram is among the most popular social media platforms worldwide. Since its launch in 2010, the photo-sharing platform has come a long way. In 2022, the platform is not only home to young users, but businesses, brands and influencers from all around the world. In such an environment where netizens have exposure to a vast audience, some users are not comfortable sharing the number of likes and views on their Instagram posts. For them, Instagram already has a feature in place and in this article, users will learn how to hide the views and likes counts from their Instagram posts.

With the feature, users can hide the number of likes or views on their Instagram posts that they share to Feed. Furthermore, a user will still be able to see the total number of likes and views, including the names of the user who likes the post. However, the feature is only available to photo and video posts whereas users cannot hide the like and views counter from the Reels that they publish.

How to hide likes and views counter on Instagram

Open Instagram and create a post

Right before sharing the post, on the 'New post' page, tap on 'Advanced Settings' at the bottom

Toggle the option next to 'Hide like and view counts on this post'

Go back to the 'New post' and publish the picture or video

Now, the picture or the video will appear without the like and the view counter on other users' feed

If a user has already pushed a post but wants to hide the like or view counter, there is a solution. Head over to the profile section and locate the post. Open the post and tap on the three dots at the top right corner. In the menu that opens up, select 'Hide like count' or 'Hike like and view counts.' If users want, they can reverse this as well by tapping o 'Unhide like count' or 'Unhide like and view counts' in the same menu.