How to share location on WhatsApp? Here's a step-by-step guide to share Live location

WhatsApp is a convenient messaging platform that allows users to exchange messages, photos, links and documents. The platform supports various stickers and GIFs and also allows users to record audio/visual messages. Additionally, users can also share their location with other users on WhatsApp, by using the Current Location and Live Location features on the platform. Keep reading to know more about the difference between Live and Current Location and how to share location on WhatsApp.

What is the difference between Current and Live location on WhatsApp?

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform allows users to share their location in two forms. Users can either share their Current Location or they can share their Live Location. However, these options often confuse users. Sharing current location on WhatsApp would share the user's location at that very particular time. However, sharing a live location continuously shares the user's location for a given amount of time. That being said, here is how to share location on WhatsApp.

How to share location on WhatsApp?

Enable location on your Android or iOS device

Open WhatsApp and enter the chat or group where the location is to be shared

At the bottom of the display, tap on the '+' or the paper clip icon

From the menu that opens, select 'Location'

In the menu that opens, users have two options They can either share their Live Location which will be available with the receiver for a certain amount of time that can be selected They can share Current Location which will share their location once

Once selected, users can tap on the green and white arrow at the bottom of the screen which will share the location

If users have sent their Live Location on WhatsApp, they also have the option to stop sharing the location. It can be done from the location card in the chat itself. With the latest updates in Android and iOS, users are also asked if they want to share their location all the time or while using a particular application, which is a good way to protect an application from accessing users' location without consent. Stay tuned for more technology news.

Image: UNSPLASH