Instagram Reels: How to use the new voice effects and text to speech feature?

Instagram reels are about to get two new features to improve the creators' experience. The Instagram text to speech feature generates an audio output of a text inserted in a reel by the creator. On the other hand, the Instagram Reels voice effects feature allow users to change the audio quality or voiceover in a reel before publishing it. Keep reading to know more about the Instagram update and the two features.

This time around, Instagram has announced these features in a unique way. Both the Instagram features were announced through a Creators's page post on Instagram itself, dated November 11, 2021. The Instagram text to speech feature will help users add narration without using their own voice. The Instagram Reels voice effects feature will allow users to select from five voice effects, namely Helium, Giant, Vocalist, Announcer and Robot.

How to use text to speech on Instagram?

Open the Instagram application and head over to the Reeks Camera

Record a video or upload a pre-recorded video from the gallery

Using the text tool, add any text to the video

Tap the text bubble to access the three-dot menu on the sticker, and select 'text to speech'

Users will get two voice options to choose from

Post the reel when finished

How to use voice effects on Instagram Reels?

Open the Instagram application and head over to the Reels Camera

Record a Reel

Tap the music note to open the audio mixer

Tap Effects and select a voice effect to modify the audio in your reel or your voiceover

Most recently, the Meta owned social media platform Instagram has started testing a new feature that will prompt users to take a break from the application. The feature is called Take a Break' and does exactly what it sounds like - it will ask users to close the application for a while if they have been using it for too long. The feature is currently in the initial stages and will help users curb their Instagram addiction by encouraging them to take a break from the photos and videos sharing platform.