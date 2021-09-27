iOS 15 new feature: How do Background Sounds in iOS15 work, step-by-step guide

Backgrounds Sounds is one of the new features that Apple users get along with iOS 15. The feature was announced before WWDC in June 2021 and helps users focus by playing sounds to cancel any ambient noise that might be distracting. Similarly, the Background Sounds feature in Apple's mobile operating system also helps users by playing sounds that induce a feeling of calmness.

The Background Sounds in iOS 15 is now available to use for eligible iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch. In the feature, users can choose from among six options, which are balanced, bright, dark, ocean, rain and stream. Interestingly, the feature does not have a dedicated application on iOS. Instead, it is built-in Accessibility settings for iPhone and iPad. Users can either go to the accessibility settings every time they want to use the feature or can create a shortcut of Background Sounds in the Control Centre.

How to use Backgrounds Sounds on iOS 15?

To access Backgrounds Sounds on iOS 15, open the Settings App

Scroll down to find the Accessibility option

Scroll down and locate Audio/Visual

In the menu that opens, tap on Background Sounds

Enable Background Sounds from the top toggle

Tap on Sound to test and change the Background Sounds on iOS 15

When setting up Background Sounds for the first time, the system might take some time to download them

Users can set up two different volume levels, including the volume of Backgrounds Sounds separately and along with other media

Once the Background Sounds are set up, users can use the physical volume buttons to adjust the loudness

According to a report by 9to5mac, Apple's voice assistant Siri is not able to turn the Background Sounds on or off. Instead, it brings up random music from the Apple Music App. When Background Music is already playing, Siri cannot recognise it as well. That being said, users can also add Background Sounds as a shortcut in the Control Centre. To enable, a user can head on to Settings, find Control Centre, tap the '+' icon present next to the Hearing and then access Background Sounds from the swipe down menu.

Previously, Apple had brought a similar feature to HomePod in 2019, as the device could recreate the sound of a stream, rain, ocean, night, forest, fireplace and white noise. Additionally, the Background Sounds in iOS 15 on iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch can be used with other media as well. For instance, users can club Background Sounds with music, videos and more. With time, the feature might get better.