PS5 And Xbox Series X Consoles Can Be Bought Via Exclusive Platforms

Due to a global chip shortage, gaming consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X are also experiencing shortages. The demand for modern consoles is on the rise and is not being met by supply. The availability of these consoles in stores has been limited and gamers have to wait long before they can buy them. However, there are ways that might increase the chances of securing a console in near future. Keep reading to know more.

Platforms that prevent scalpers from restocking might provide a better chance to genuine buyers

There are a few ways to grab PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console soon. While there are online sources that inform customers about the availability of the consoles, scalpers manage to get their hands on restocks before anyone else can. Manufacturers are aware of the situation and are trying to get the consoles in possession of those who actually need them and have been waiting for a long time. Following are some platforms that have implemented measures to prevent scalpers from purchasing the consoles.

PlayStation Direct

The dedicated online shop has everything that a PlayStation enthusiast could buy, including PS Plus subscriptions and hardware. Since the release of PlayStation 5, PlayStation Direct has become a reliable platform for genuine customers. The process is complicated enough for scalpers and is not as simple as opening an e-commerce website and ordering a product. The platform sends email invitations that provide access to a private queue. A private queue has its own scheduled time and restocks about once every month.

GameStop PowerUp Rewards

GameStop also provides a better chance for genuine customers to buy either of the next-generation consoles. In the recent past, GameStop has provided PowerUp Rewards Pro subscribers with opportunities to buy a console online. The subscribers get an email with details about PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X restocks. The Xbox Series X is also available on GameStop's website every once in a while.

Apart from the mentioned platforms, users can also monitor social media platforms as the gaming community is very active on platforms like Twitter. There are multiple pages that monitor the availability of these next-gen gaming consoles. Some predictions by experts say that the consoles will be readily available to buy in 2023, as the global chip shortage would have relaxed until then. For updates on PS5 restocks, stay tuned.