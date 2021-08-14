Twitter stops Blue Badge Verification Again; check how to verify your accounts

The popular microblogging platform Twitter is not accepting account verification requests anymore. While the change is temporary, the platform did not announce anything about when will the verification service resume. Twitter announced the same through a tweet from the official handle of Twitter Verified (the account has more than 3.5M followers). Keep reading to know about why Twitter account verification is on halt and how to verify your Twitter accounts once the service resumes.

Twitter's blue badge verification stops again

Twitter announced the same on August 13, 2021, at 09:43 PM IST

Twitter says that it has stopped the verification service so that it can make amendments in the applications and review processes. The changes will be done in order to improve the authenticity of the blue badge verification Twitter provides to users. Last month, Twitter accidentally accepted a few verification requests and handed out blue ticks to unverified/fake accounts. While the microblogging platform immediately suspended those accounts, it is now halting the Twitter verification process and will not accept requests until the required changes are made.

This is not the first time Twitter has paused its blue badge verification program

Previously, Twitter suspended its account verification procedure in 2017, which was four years ago. While relaunching the program in 2021, Twitter allowed verification under the following categories: government; companies, brands & organizations; news organizations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organizers and other influential individuals. Apart from this, a user had to abide by the general guidelines on the platform and some other eligibility criteria such as regular activity on the platform, creation of an account six months prior to applying for Twitter verification and more.

We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process.



For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience. — Twitter Verified (@verified) August 13, 2021

How to verify your Twitter accounts?