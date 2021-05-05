5 Best Upcoming Smartphones In May 2021 Under Rs 20K | Know Details

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives as it makes day to day tasks easier. The recent growth in smartphone technology has brought up drastic changes like 5G, higher battery life, waterproof body and much more. Nevertheless, many Indians always look for the best smartphones that are affordable and offer value for money, especially in the times like these when technology is shouldering the burden of education and entertainment. This is the reason why it has been noticed that many people are searching for the best upcoming smartphones in May 2021 under 20000 Rupees. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

5 Best upcoming smartphones in May 2021 under 20000 -

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Image: Sudhanshu/Twitter

Processor - Android v11

Expected Price - Rs. 16,990

Performance Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core) MediaTek Dimensity 700 4 GB RAM

Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) 274 PPI, IPS LCD

Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Primary Cameras LED Flash 13 MP Front Camera

Battery 4000 mAh Fast Charging USB Type-C Port



Sony Xperia L4

Image: Sony Twitter

Processor - Android v9.0 (Pie)

Expected Price - Rs. 15,990

Performance Octa-Core, 2 GHz MediaTek Helio P22 3 GB RAM

Display 6.2 inches (15.75 cm) 295 PPI, IPS LCD

Camera 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Triple Primary Cameras LED Flash 8 MP Front Camera

Battery 3580 mAh Fast Charging USB Type-C Port



LG K62

Image: LG Twitter

Processor - Android v10 (Q)

Expected Price - Rs. 16,990

Performance Octa-Core, 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P35 4 GB RAM

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) 266 PPI, IPS LCD

Camera 48 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras LED Flash

Battery 4000 mAh USB Type-C Port Non-Removable



Samsung Galaxy M32

Image: Samsung M31 from Flipkart for representation

Processor - Android v11

Expected Price - Rs. 16,999

Performance Octa-core (2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core) MediaTek Helio G80 6 GB RAM

Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) 411 PPI, Super AMOLED

Camera 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras LED Flash 20 MP Front Camera

Battery 6000 mAh Fast Charging USB Type-C Port



LG Stylo 7

Image: Knowledge&Science YouTube

Processor - Android v10 (Q)

Expected Price - Rs.17,999

Performance

Octa-Core, 2.3 GHz

4 GB RAM

Display

6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

387 PPI, IPS LCD

Camera

48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras

LED Flash

13 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh

Fast Charging

USB Type-C Port

IMAGE - SHUTTERSTOCK