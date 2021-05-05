5 Best Upcoming Smartphones In May 2021 Under Rs 20K | Know Details

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives as it makes day to day tasks easier. The recent growth in smartphone technology has brought up drastic changes like 5G, higher battery life, waterproof body and much more. Nevertheless, many Indians always look for the best smartphones that are affordable and offer value for money, especially in the times like these when technology is shouldering the burden of education and entertainment. This is the reason why it has been noticed that many people are searching for the best upcoming smartphones in May 2021 under 20000 Rupees. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
5 Best upcoming smartphones in May 2021 under 20000 -
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Image: Sudhanshu/Twitter
- Processor - Android v11
- Expected Price - Rs. 16,990
- Performance
- Octa-core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core)
- MediaTek Dimensity 700
- 4 GB RAM
- Display
- 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
- 274 PPI, IPS LCD
- Camera
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Primary Cameras
- LED Flash
- 13 MP Front Camera
- Battery
- 4000 mAh
- Fast Charging
- USB Type-C Port
Sony Xperia L4
Image: Sony Twitter
- Processor - Android v9.0 (Pie)
- Expected Price - Rs. 15,990
- Performance
- Octa-Core, 2 GHz
- MediaTek Helio P22
- 3 GB RAM
- Display
- 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
- 295 PPI, IPS LCD
- Camera
- 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Triple Primary Cameras
- LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Battery
- 3580 mAh
- Fast Charging
- USB Type-C Port
LG K62
Image: LG Twitter
- Processor - Android v10 (Q)
- Expected Price - Rs. 16,990
- Performance
- Octa-Core, 2.3 GHz
- MediaTek Helio P35
- 4 GB RAM
- Display
- 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
- 266 PPI, IPS LCD
- Camera
- 48 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- LED Flash
- Battery
- 4000 mAh
- USB Type-C Port
- Non-Removable
Samsung Galaxy M32
Image: Samsung M31 from Flipkart for representation
- Processor - Android v11
- Expected Price - Rs. 16,999
- Performance
- Octa-core (2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core)
- MediaTek Helio G80
- 6 GB RAM
- Display
- 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
- 411 PPI, Super AMOLED
- Camera
- 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- LED Flash
- 20 MP Front Camera
- Battery
- 6000 mAh
- Fast Charging
- USB Type-C Port
LG Stylo 7
Image: Knowledge&Science YouTube
- Processor - Android v10 (Q)
- Expected Price - Rs.17,999
- Performance
- Octa-Core, 2.3 GHz
- 4 GB RAM
- Display
- 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
- 387 PPI, IPS LCD
- Camera
- 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- LED Flash
- 13 MP Front Camera
- Battery
- 4000 mAh
- Fast Charging
- USB Type-C Port
IMAGE - SHUTTERSTOCK