AirTags Can Be Tracked By NFC-enabled Android Phones; Here's What It Means

The Apple event that premiered on Tuesday this week finally unveiled some of the most awaited gadgets in the pipeline. One among them was the all-new Apple AirTags that has been teased about for years together. Its conception was first referenced in the iOS 13 code. Apple users have been constantly stirring conversations about the phenomenon since then. Although the tech giant did take some time out to properly introduce the new product in the event, there are some features that weren't touched upon but are important to know.

AirTags can be read by NFC-enabled Android phones

People may already know by now that AirTags is exclusive to Apple users only and cannot be used by Android users. But one interesting bit that the company didn't explain in the event is that AirTags can be read and identified on Android phones. To understand what this means, one must first know how the product works. AirTag is essentially a Bluetooth-enabled device, a bottle cap-sized tracker that is designed to find misplaced gadgets with the help of an app. To use AirTags, one needs to first connect this device with their phones and download the Find My app to locate it. The next step is to latch the AirTag with items you think are important enough to not be misplaced.

In case they do, the user can easily locate them with the help of the aforementioned app. Since AirTags are powered by Bluetooth, the distance may be an issue. But users are urged not to panic in such cases as the company has a backup solution for this as well. In case the item that the user is tracking is too far to keep track of, they can put it into Lost Mode so that another iPhone user who's near the particular item can find it for them. This step is where Android comes into the picture.

A support article on Apple's site suggests that once the AirTag is moved to the Lost Mode, even an Android phone will be able to track it. Basically, one can view a Lost Mode message on any NFC-capable smartphone, be it an iPhone or an Android phone. Since Apple is a privacy-focused company, its encryption is built in such a way that an Android phone can only get limited access, that too only when required.

Let's say a wallet gets misplaced and has crossed the boundaries created within the app. The user will instantly get notified that the wallet is out of range and will be moved to the Lost Mode in the app. Once locked in the Lost Mode, other Find My app users that are in close proximity with the wallet will be able to locate it. If someone finds the lost item, they can lock it using their NFC-capable smartphone. Additionally, they'll be redirected to a website that will display the contact details of the owner. Consequently, the owner will be notified about the one who has the item.

Apple AirTags price is currently listed as $29 for a single device. If users are interested in buying AirTags in bulk, Apple also has the offer for buying 4 AirTags at the price of $99. In India, the AirTags price translates to â‚¹3190 for 1 pack and â‚¹10900 for 4.

