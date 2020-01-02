The Debate
Airtel Expands 4G Network Services Across 26 Villages In Kargil, Leh

Mobile

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the expansion of its 4G, 2G network across remote places and villages in Ladakh. Here's the list of all 26 villages.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Airtel

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the expansion of its 4G network across remote places and villages in Ladakh. With the move, the telco has reached 26 villages in Ladakh with its 4G and 2G network services. Bharti Airtel also claims to be the first network service provider to reach these villages and provide users with 4G and 2G networks over there.

Commenting on this service rollout, Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel, said:

"This is a New Year gift from Airtel to the people of Ladakh. We are pleased to bring cheers to thousands of locals in Ladakh with the launch of our 4G & 2G services and bring 26 new villages on the world map for 4G.  We remain committed to the Government’s Digital India vision and will continue to invest in Ladakh."

Thanks to the rollout, Airtel users in several remote areas across Ladakh will be able to leverage digital services like video content streaming, internet browsing, etc.

Airtel has expanded its 4G network to following locations in Kargil & Leh in Ladakh:

  1. Beyama
  2. Apati
  3. Derchiks
  4. Lalung
  5. Akchamal
  6. Barchey
  7. Lamsusando
  8. Yogmakharbu
  9. Sanjak
  10. Silmo
  11. Garkon
  12. Yourbaltak
  13. Khaltse
  14. Skur Buchan
  15. Damkhar
  16. Dah
  17. Tia
  18. Leido
  19. Takmachik
  20. Skinding
  21. Hemmis Shyk Pachan 
  22. Achinathang
  23. Dragoo
  24. Garkone
  25. Batalik
  26. Hanuthang.

In its press release, Bharti Airtel also said that it was the first operator to launch 4G network in Leh, Kargil and Dras.

Last week, Bharti Airtel has expanded its Wi-Fi calling service to five new circles across the country. As a result of this expansion, Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling facility is now available across Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR. After the initial announcement, Bharti Airtel first rolled out the Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service in the Delhi-NCR region.

In case you are using Airtel’s home broadband and Wi-Fi service, all you need to do is to visit Airtel Wi-Fi Calling sub-domain in order to check your device’s eligibility. As per Airtel's guidelines, Wi-Fi Calling does not require any app and can be configured on the smartphone.

Published:
COMMENT
