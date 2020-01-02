Airtel Expands 4G Network Services Across 26 Villages In Kargil, Leh

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the expansion of its 4G network across remote places and villages in Ladakh. With the move, the telco has reached 26 villages in Ladakh with its 4G and 2G network services. Bharti Airtel also claims to be the first network service provider to reach these villages and provide users with 4G and 2G networks over there.

Commenting on this service rollout, Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel, said:

"This is a New Year gift from Airtel to the people of Ladakh. We are pleased to bring cheers to thousands of locals in Ladakh with the launch of our 4G & 2G services and bring 26 new villages on the world map for 4G. We remain committed to the Government’s Digital India vision and will continue to invest in Ladakh."

Thanks to the rollout, Airtel users in several remote areas across Ladakh will be able to leverage digital services like video content streaming, internet browsing, etc.

Airtel has expanded its 4G network to following locations in Kargil & Leh in Ladakh:

Beyama Apati Derchiks Lalung Akchamal Barchey Lamsusando Yogmakharbu Sanjak Silmo Garkon Yourbaltak Khaltse Skur Buchan Damkhar Dah Tia Leido Takmachik Skinding Hemmis Shyk Pachan Achinathang Dragoo Garkone Batalik Hanuthang.

In its press release, Bharti Airtel also said that it was the first operator to launch 4G network in Leh, Kargil and Dras.

Last week, Bharti Airtel has expanded its Wi-Fi calling service to five new circles across the country. As a result of this expansion, Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling facility is now available across Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR. After the initial announcement, Bharti Airtel first rolled out the Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service in the Delhi-NCR region.

In case you are using Airtel’s home broadband and Wi-Fi service, all you need to do is to visit Airtel Wi-Fi Calling sub-domain in order to check your device’s eligibility. As per Airtel's guidelines, Wi-Fi Calling does not require any app and can be configured on the smartphone.