Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Available In Five New Telecom Circles

Bharti Airtel has expanded its Wi-Fi calling service to five new circles across the country. As a result of this expansion, Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling facility is now available across Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

Recently, Bharti Airtel introduced Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) calling service in select telecom circles across the country. After the initial announcement, the service — formally known as Airtel’s Wi-Fi Calling, was rolled out in the Delhi-NCR region.

Subsequently, Airtel in India announced the expansion of its VoWiFi service to five new telecom circles — namely, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata and Karnataka. With this move, Airtel is looking to expand its at-home calling facility across major Indian cities and telecom circles.

However, the list of smartphone supporting Wi-Fi calling at the moment happens to be pretty limited.

In its statement, here is what Bharti Airtel had to say while announcing the rollout of Airtel Wi-Fi Calling to the five new telecom circles:

"Airtel Wi-Fi Calling leverages cutting edge technology to enhance the indoor voice calling experience for Airtel smartphone customers. The service uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco-grade calls to any network. This dramatically improves customer experience as one can seamlessly switch to Airtel Wi-Fi Calling."

In case you are using Airtel’s home broadband and Wi-Fi service, all you need to do is to visit Airtel Wi-Fi Calling sub-domain in order to check your device’s eligibility.

Airtel says that Wi-Fi Calling does not require any app and can be configured on the smartphone by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Check smartphone compatibility on airtel.in/wifi-calling

2. Upgrade device operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling

3. Go to Settings on your mobile phone and Switch On Wi-Fi Calling

4. Keep VoLTE switched on

Following is the list of brands and smartphones supporting ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’

-- Apple: All iPhone models starting 6s and above

-- Xiaomi: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro & POCO F1

-- Samsung: J6, A10s, On6, S10, S10+, S10e, M20

-- OnePlus: All OnePlus 7 and 6 series devices