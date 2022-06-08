Airtel Outage In India: Company Assures To Restore Connection As Netizens Complain

Airtel services reportedly suffered an outage again on June 8 as multiple users complained about having trouble receiving signal and accessing the Internet. According to DownDetector.com, the Airtel outage occurred after 4 pm today and the website registered over 3,500 complaints in just a short amount of time. As per the data chart below, the majority of the complaints were registered post 4:29 p.m. IST as around 3,581 Airtel subscribers faced issues such as loss of signal and inaccessibility to the Internet.

(Image: DownDetector.com)

Around 75% of the subscribers reported the issue of no signal, 18% reported problems over mobile Internet and 8% reportedly faced issues over landline Internet. DownDetector.com also shared a heat map showing the regions across India where similar complaints have emerged. According to the map, Delhi, Chandigarh, Patna and Agra saw similar issues in the North whereas users in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad also faced problems in the South.

Notably, this is the second such major issue regarding an outage with Airtel as the same problem was reported in March this year. Back then other cities including Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Kolkata and Guwahati along with the aforementioned ones saw Airtel blackout.

Netizens complain of outage, Airtel responds

Soon after the problem emerged, several netizens took to Twitter to register their complaints about the Airtel outage. Many Twitter users tagged Airtel services and Airtel India in their tweets and demanded a quick fix to the problem.

Earlier on Tuesday, a user complained of outage in Pune and claimed losing internet connection in the area to which Airtel Cares responded, "Our service in your area is experiencing an unplanned outage. Our team is working on it to get that restored by 11.31PM. Kindly restart your router after that. Do let us know if you require any further assistance".

Pathetic service by Airtel in Pune. Internet is down for the whole day in our society and they keep messaging that they are working on it and not giving proper explaination.

Everyweek they have a downtime for hours #Useless #AirtelDown #Airtel #airtelxstreamfiber — sumit kumar (@ask4sumit) June 7, 2022

We are sorry for the ordeal, Yashodhan. Our service in your area is experiencing an unplanned outage. Our team is working on it to get that restored by 11.31PM. Kindly restart your router after that. Do let us know if you require any further assistance. Thanks, Shibani — Airtel Cares (@Airtel_Presence) June 7, 2022

About the blackout faced today, the company said that it is working to restore the connection in the affected areas. "As checked, our broadband service is facing an outage at your location. Our tech team is working diligently to resolve it ASAP! Kindly restart your router after 5:15 p.m", the company wrote in its reply.

7:15 AM. NO UPDATE.. — Yashodhan Joshi (@Yashodhan1989) June 8, 2022