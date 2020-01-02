Airtel Rs 279, Rs 379 Plan Launched With Up To 84 Days Validity

Bharti Airtel has come up with two new prepaid plans for customers: Rs 279 and Rs 379. Both these plans remain valid up to 84 days. Hence, the benefits of these plans shall remain intact for you throughout the plan's entire validity. These plans come just weeks after Bharti Airtel increased its tariffs in the country. Here is everything you need to know about the new Airtel Rs 279 and Airtel Rs 379 prepaid plans:

Airtel Rs 279 plan

The all-new Airtel Rs 279 provides users with 1.5GB high-speed 4G data every day. Since Airtel Rs 279 plan comes with the validity of 28 days, users end up availing a total of 42GB data during the stipulated period. At the end of the validity, you would have ended up using 42GB of 4G data at the cost per 1GB data of Rs 6.64. The plan also brings a daily 100 SMS. Airtel Rs 279 plan also bundles term insurance from HDFC life worth four lakh rupees.

READ | Airtel Wi-Fi Calling service now available in five new telecom circles

Airtel Rs 379 plan

Meanwhile, the Airtel Rs 379 plan offers only 6GB of 4G data throughout the plan's validity, which is 84 days. It also includes a total of 900 SMS. Airtel Rs 379 plan also provides users with complimentary access to select Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream app and select courses from Shaw Academy. It also offers Rs 100 cashback to customers purchasing a FASTag.

READ | Airtel raises minimum recharge for prepaid users

Airtel Rs 279 vs Airtel Rs 379 plans

Both plans have their own pros as well as cons. While the Rs 279 plan from Airtel offers 42GB of data as compared to 6GB of data with the Rs 379 plan, Airtel's Rs 279 has a validity of 28 days. Meanwhile, Airtel Rs 379 plan has a longer validity of 84 days. So, why should you purchase Airtel Rs 379 plan? Well, if you happen to be someone who prefers longer-validity over data benefits, Airtel Rs 379 plan should be perfect for you!

Both plans come as an addition to the existing prepaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel.