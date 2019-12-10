Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available In Delhi NCR, Here Are All The Details 

Airtel has become India’s first telco to offer Wi-Fi calling. The telco is kicking things off with Delhi NCR. Airtel Wi-Fi calling is now available across Delhi NCR promising ‘superfast call connect’ and ‘crystal clear conversations as if you are next to each other.’ As the name suggests, Wi-Fi calling will allow Airtel subscribers to make calls over their Wi-Fi using compatible handsets.

“Airtel Wi-Fi calling is designed to enhance voice calling experience for Airtel smartphone customers, especially when they are indoors. With ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’, customers with Wi-Fi at home or office will get excellent signal quality indoors,” Airtel said in a press statement.

Airtel Wi-Fi calling: all the details

Airtel subscribers will be required to meet certain conditions to access Wi-Fi calling feature. For starters, Airtel Wi-Fi calling will be initially available for Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband subscribers only. Airtel plans to make it available on more broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots in the days to come. Also, while Wi-Fi calling should be accessible on all smartphones that support Wi-Fi calling, initially, Airtel will only support select devices. Note that the recipient of the call doesn’t need any compatible device.

Airtel has a dedicated landing page that lists all the smartphones that will be eligible for Wi-Fi calling:

-- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE

-- OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 7 Pro

--Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s

--Poco F1, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro

If you’re an Airtel subscriber with any of these compatible handsets, the next step to access Wi-Fi calling is to upgrade your handset with the latest software that supports Wi-Fi Calling, and then enable Wi-Fi calling from the settings menu. Airtel also advises users to switch VoLTE on, on compatible handsets ‘for best results and seamless Wi-Fi to VoLTE handover.’

A 5-minute Wi-Fi call is said to consume less than 5MB of data and will not require users to opt for a new Airtel SIM card or mobile plan. Wi-Fi calls will be treated just like a regular call.

