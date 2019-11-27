Airtel’s Tariff Hike In A Few Hours From Now, Recharge Soon At Old Fares

If you are an Airtel prepaid subscriber, then you are better off recharging now as the new price hike is set to come into effect from December this year. This date is likely to be 1 December. The new prices would come into effect soon.

New tariffs from December 2019

Now, Airtel earlier in the month had confirmed that it would be raising mobile phone tariffs. The reason for the tariff hike was a continuation to offer the latest services, investments in new cellular infrastructure, and support towards better implementing Digital India. Whatever the reason, the tariff hike is official. The extent of the increase would be known very soon.

In this regard, if you are looking at putting forward your recharges to a future date, that may not be the smartest decision. Apart from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio have also announced that they would be resorting to raising prices of mobile phone tariffs from December. Even state-led telco BSNL is also rumoured to be increasing prices.

With the telco war in India well-known, there is a possibility (a positive one) that the new offerings could be competitively priced and truly in the interest of subscribers. At this juncture, BSNL’s Rs 1699 prepaid recharge plan was recently trending on social media. Netizens also recommended subscribers to recharge for this plan to potentially save the burdens of newer costs.

In related news, the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) has now become a bone of contention in the Indian telecom circle. With Reliance Jio already levying 6 paise per minute (as per TRAI directives) for voice calls to non-Jio numbers, subscribers are currently forced to either recharge separately through IUC-custom recharge packs or opt-in for all-in-one recharge schemes that also includes free IUC minutes. Other telcos have so far desisted from levying IUC on customers for voice calls to other operators.

