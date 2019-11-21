After Airtel, Voda, Jio, Is BSNL Also Raising Mobile Tariff?

Rumour mills are now abuzz with BSNL resorting to hiking telecom tariffs. At this juncture, incumbent telcos viz Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio have already confirmed tariff rising from December this year. In this regard, people across India had naturally expected state-led telco BSNL to potentially resort to retain current tariffs, rather than hike.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea, Airtel Lose Over 49 Lakh Users While Jio, BSNL Gain New Subscribers: TRAI

Would BSNL increase mobile tariffs?

Now, social media is abuzz with this fact, and there are also reports on the web stating that BSNL would hike tariffs from December 2019. An Economic Times report, quoting an anonymous BSNL executive, states that the telco has been looking at their current tariffs encapsulating both voice and data. This executive also apparently hinted at the possibility of a rise in tariffs from next month. However, BSNL, on its part is yet to officially confirm tariff hiking plans.

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

At this juncture, in case there is a tariff rise, BSNL would join the likes of the incumbent telcos as far as hiking mobile (voice and data) is concerned. The state-led telco, not too far ago, was given a revival package by the central government that also includes allocation of 4G spectrum. Here, it is worth remembering that BSNL’s 4G services (full-fledged) have been eagerly awaited by the general smartphone users alike. These aspects even became a trend, of late, on social media.

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain

Then, as soon as private telcos announced officially their tariff hiking plans, social media was abuzz and obsessed with switching to BSNL (a port-out from incumbent telcos). “Switch To BSNL” was the trending hashtag on micro-blogging site Twitter. With rumours now associated with BSNL’s mobile tariff hike, guessing the next BSNL social media trend is now on.

Also Read: Airtel Rs 299 Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data Now Live