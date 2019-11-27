Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro Available At Jaw-dropping Discounts!

Amazon India is hosting Fab Phones Fest on the website starting November 26. The 4-day sale ends on November 29. As part of this sale, Amazon India will provide potential customers with deals, discounts and offers on the range of smartphone devices. Some of the benefits include no-cost EMI, exchange offer discounts, damage protection and up to Rs 1,500 instant discounts on the Axis Bank debit and credit card EMI. What's more, interested customers can also avail discounts up to 40 per cent on some of the latest offerings.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top smartphone deals

Following are top three deals and discounts you can find on Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (Rs 14,999 onwards)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro sale is on sale today Wednesday (November 27) on Amazon India website. The handset will be available in three colour variants like Gamma Green, Shadow Black and Halo White. Redmi Note 8 Pro features 64MP AI Quad Rear camera and 20MP front-facing selfie camera. The handset sports a 6.53-inch 1080p+ screen, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

OnePlus 7T (Rs 34,999)

OnePlus 7T is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999, as opposed to its initial price of Rs 37,999. Available in Glacier Blue and Frosted Glass colour variants, OnePlus 7T houses a triple camera system. OnePlus 7T features a 48MP main camera coupled with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2x telephoto lens for bokeh effects. Inside is Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC clocking up to 2.96 GHz. With regards to the display, the OnePlus 7T sports an AMOLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 7 Pro (Rs 39,999)

OnePlus 7 Pro is available at a jawdropping price of Rs 39,999. OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 1440p+ Super AMOLED display, which is HDR10+ certified. OnePlus 7 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. It features up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 48MP + 16MP + 8MP triple rear camera system. OnePlus 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with a proprietary Warp Charge technology.

