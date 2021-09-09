Last Updated:

Android 12 Beta 5 Released: Check Out New Changes Made To Google Clock And Calculator App

Android 12 Beta 5 has been released and the users are curious to learn more about this update. Here is all we know about the new Android 12 Beta 5 Features.

Google has been constantly working on making its Android 12 ready for its global release. The Android 12 release date might be closing in after seeing the developers release the Android 12 Beta 5 to test their OS and rectify all the minor bugs in the OS. This is a huge deal because the Android 12 Beta 5 is rumoured to be the last Beta version to release before its global release.

The update has also brought in several changes to the layout of the phone and the users have been trying to learn about these additions. Here are all the changes made to the OS with the release of Android 12 Beta 5. Read more to know about the latest Android 12 Beta 5 Features. 

Android 12 Beta 5 releases Material You design for Google Clock and Calculator

Android’s VP of Engineering, Dave Burke recently released a blog post that is asking all app and game developers to complete their final compatibility testing and publish their compatibility updates ahead of the final release. He also added that it is important to release their compatible updates for SDK, library, tools, and game engine developers. The developers have brought in a new set of Android 12 Beta 5 Features like the availability of Material You design for specific applications like Google Clock and Calculator. The developers have also redesigned Clock widgets with the Android 12 Beta 5. The OS has also brought in a brand new Paint Chips easter egg widget.  The users can change their widget appearance by fixing the clock in the easter egg to 12 AM. The update also brings in minor changes to the positioning of the clock on the lock screen and At a Glance widget. 

More about Android 12

Makers have also updated their Play Games v2021.07.28550 service to release the new Android 12 Game Dashboard to some specific phones and devices. The feature brings up a pop-up menu to view the stats of the ongoing watch without actually pausing the game. The latest OS also demands heavy specification from the phone to utilise all the new features developed by Google. Because the OS is only available for a limited range of phones, here is a list of all Android 12 compatible devices for Android 12. Check out the list below:

  • Samsung Z Flip3
  • Samsung Z Fold3
  • Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel 3 to Pixel 5 (including XL and A-series phones)
  • Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Nokia X20
  • OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 / 11 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Mi 11i / 11X Pro
  • ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (only Chinese models)
  • TCL 20 Pro 5G
  • Asus Zenfone 8
  • Realme GT
  • Vivo iQOO 7 Legend
  • Sharp Aquos Sense 5G
  • Tecno Camon 17
