Android 12 Release Date, Features & Updates: What Was Discussed In Google I/O?

Google may have indirectly teased about the latest Android 12 release date during its I/O 2021 keynote event. Netizens have already started speculating that the OS will be launched alongside Pixel 6 in a way that the smartphone will already have the new update handy. However, the update may take longer to launch on other smartphones as each company takes its own time to tailor Android 12 to their phone before it starts running.

Android 12 Release Date

During the Google I/O developer conference, the tech giant came up with an impressive Android 12 presentation where a possible launch date was suggested. September 30 was displayed proudly on one of the slides, catching the attention of witnesses instantly. Moreover, Google has a history of typing up Android updates with the launch of their latest smartphone series as seen with Nexus previously. The last two Android versions were also launched in the month of September. Keeping all this in mind, fans are expecting the Android 12 release date to coincide with the date mentioned in the presentation.

Android 12 Features

As confirmed by Google on Twitter, the latest Android 12 update will go through a dramatic change in the appearance of the user interface. Apparently, the software giant wants to focus on making the OS as personal as possible, hence partaking in redesigning UI pertaining to their "Material You" concept. This was also highlighted during Google I/O. Going by the introductory video shared by Google, the Android 12 update will also have new privacy features as it said to be adding a new privacy dashboard. This dashboard will let users know what apps are using permission and what data is being accessed.

Android has a new look. Inspired by Material You, we’ve rethought the entire experience for #Android12, from colors to shapes, light and motion. It’s more personal and expressive — a one-of-a-kind design, just for you. pic.twitter.com/xCRLr7XLWM — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

With Android 12, smartphones will be able to be twin as a TV remote for Android enabled TV devices. This will allow users to access the phone’s microphone and keypad for searching on their TVs. Android 12 will also give more control over how much location information is being shared with the apps. For instance, users who are not willing to share their precise location can now limit the apps to seeing just their approximate location instead.

IMAGE: GOOGLE TWITTER