Apple CEO Tim Cook shares images clicked by Indian students, up for exhibition in Chennai

Apple CEO Tim Cook has lauded 40 high school students hailing from Tamil Nadu who captured images that represented the culture of their state by clicking them with the iPhone 13 Mini. These images are now up for display at the Egmore Museum in Chennai till April 17, 2022. Read along to find out more details about how and why did the Apple CEO shared the images clicked by students from the Indian state.

Tim Cook took to his Twitter handle to praise the work of these students elaborating how they have captured the vibrance of their communities. He also used the hashtag 'ShotOniPhone' while sharing two images from the collection in his tweet. One of these images depicts two kids who are sitting alongside a beach and the other features a beautiful sunset accompanied by a pink sky. Other images are displayed as a part of an exhibition at the aforementioned venue.

Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. #ShotOniPhone https://t.co/t0DhNYWGvm pic.twitter.com/I30DTwZkbT — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2022

These images are being showcased at the Egmore Museum under the theme 'A Land of Stories.' Additionally, the exhibition is also being conducted at the Aptronix store in VR Mall, Chennai from 11 AM to 10 PM. The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation's website reads "this exhibition is a collective of their photographs that portrays Tamil Nadu and its stories through their lenses. The unfiltered vision of the students, and the endless stories of Tamil Nadu, come together and hope to strike a compelling narrative with the viewer." It also showcases the names and photographs of all the students that have contributed to the exhibition.

The smartphone used to capture all these images is the most affordable in the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 13 Mini. It comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that achieves up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone features the fastest chip on a mobile device, the A15 Bionic. Other than this, the smartphone has a dual-rear camera setup that consists of two 12MP lenses, one of which is a wide-angle lens and the other is an ultrawide angle lens. On the front panel, the device has a 12MP selfie shooter as well, along with the Face ID technology.