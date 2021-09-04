Apple Delays Launch Of Child Protection Features Due To Privacy Breach Concerns: Reports

Apple Inc. has delayed the rollout of its much-awaited child protection feature due to concerns over privacy breaches. The controversial feature, which was scheduled to be launched in September, has been pushed for the latter part of the year, Apple Inc told The Verge. The outcry that postponed the launch was over one of its features to scan users' photos for child sexual abuse material (CSAM), ANI reported citing The Verge. As per reports, the delay has been announced following the feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others. "We have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect inputs and make improvements before releasing in the critically important child safety features," Apple informed through a press release. The release also included the significant reversals made in the child protection system.

Significant features of Apple's Child Protection Program

1. The on-device Message App with new communication tools will enable parents to be aware of their children's online presence.

2. The iOS and iPad OS users will be equipped with new applications of cryptography to help limit the spread of CSAM online, keeping user privacy in mind.

3. Siri and Search updates will provide parents and children additional safety features to confront unsafe situations online. The in-built applications will also interfere when users try to access CSAM-related topics.

Additional features on the programme

According to Apple Inc's press release, the communication safety messages app will alert children and their parents when they receive or send sexually explicit photos. The sensitive photos will be blurred and the user will be provided with resources to determine the next action. The senders will also be provided with similar options to help curb online child abuse, Apple said.

"This program is ambitious, and protecting children is an important responsibility. These efforts will evolve and expand over time," Apple Inc. said in a statement.

The second most important concern was the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online. CSAM is the display of sexually explicit content especially involving a child. The new feature in iOS and iPad OS will allow Apple to identify known CSAM images stored in iCloud Photos. The program will automatically alert the presence of such instances to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The updated features will be available later this year in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey operators.

With inputs from Apple Inc./ANI

Image Credit: Unsplash/Representative