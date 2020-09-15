Apple Event Time In UAE: IPhone Event Time And Date Revealed For September, 2020

Apple has updated the date and time for its event on its website on September 15, 2020. What this event will primarily focus on is still unknown but it is rumoured to be about the Apple Watch. Read on to know more about the Apple event time in UAE.

Apple Event Time in UAE, other Time Zones, and all other details

In this latest 2020 event, it is expected that Apple is focusing on the new iPad Air 4, Watch Series 6, a new MacBook, an all-new iOS 14 plus other OS updates, and a lot more. There are speculations on the iPhone 12 being launched on this event but the chances of that being true are low as Apple previously revealed that the iPhones for the year 2020 will be delayed by at least a week in October.

What time is the Apple event today

The event from Apple Park will be live on Apple's Official site. The date for this event is September 15, 2020, at 10 a.m PDT (10 p.m IST and 9 pm UAE). Apple will live stream this presentation from its Headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Join us for a special #AppleEvent. Watch on September 15 at 10:00 a.m. PDT.



Watch on https://t.co/tkb3KTIxTd. — Apple (@Apple) September 8, 2020

So how to watch the Apple event? It will be available on the above-mentioned date and time on Apple's official website here. Apple's invitation for this even reads "Time flies." on its website.

Is iPhone 12 going to be revealed on this event of September 15, 2020?

The announcement of this event does not show any particular hints on what the fans can expect. One thing to notice is the tag line which is written on the invitation - "Time Flies". So it might be an indication that this event is particularly related to the Apple Watch and not the iPhones.

Meanwhile, the new iPhones which will be coming later will have new cameras and 5G features. Apple has also planned to announce the first Mac system which will have its own processors and not the Intel ones. So the iPhone 12 might be launched along with the Apple Watch 6 in October which the company has previously mentioned. So the exact date on which iPhone 12 will be launched is yet to be revealed.

Promo Image Credits: Apple.com