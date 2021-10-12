Apple Fixes Security Flaw, Bugs, In IPhones, IPods & IPads; Releases New IOS 15 Update

After the company stopped signing iOS 15.0 and iOS 14.8, Apple released iOS 15.0.2 on Monday, 11 October 2021. It comes with bug fixes, some of which were reported as iPhone users upgraded to iOS 15.0. As published on its official website, Apple also said that the update fixed a security flaw that might have been under attack. Users are advised to update to the latest iOS version.

The patch notes for the new Apple update mentions quite a few new modifications and features. For instance, photos saved to users' libraries from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message. The update fixes issue of the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe not being connected and AirTag not appearing in the Find My feature. Some issues regarding Apple CarPlay not opening or disconnecting while playback has also been fixed.

iOS 15.0.2 fixes security flaw that might have been actively exploited

A major security issue has been fixed in iOS 15.0.2 and the iPadOS 15.0.2, called CVE-2021-30883, that could earlier be used to exploit the IOMobileFrameBuffer, a memory resource, Apple informed. As mentioned on the official support page, an application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges due to the flaw.

The page also says that Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. To resolve the issue, Apple has improved memory handling with the new update which is available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Mini 4 and later and iPod Touch (7th generation).

The first public build of the iOS 15 released by Apple was buggy and a lot of users around the world complained about issues they faced as they updated their iPhones. The issues included an unresponsive screen, non-functional dialer, wrong storage warnings, an unaligned interface for Instagram, iPhone 13 not being unlocked with Apple Watch and more. While Apple acknowledged only a few of them, it released an update that fixed quite a lot of bugs in the latest iOS 15.0.1.