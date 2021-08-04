Apple Granted New Patent That Shows IPhone 14 Could Include Both Touch ID & Face ID

Apple is one of those brands that has over the years cultivated a steady 'leaker' community. Whenever any of its devices are to be unveiled, social media enters a frenzy and blows it out of proportion with leaks and rumours. The latest addition is a new patent that has suggested that iPhone 14 may support both Face ID and Touch ID.

New Patent suggests iPhone 14 could ship with both Face ID and Touch ID

Apple is yet to release any official information about the iPhone 13 models, and information about the iPhone 14 has started to surface. There are many new features that will be included in the iPhone 13 models but having both Touch ID and Face ID doesn't seem like a possibility. According to a report by Mashable, Apple has just been granted a new patent that could allow them to add both of these security features to its device. This incorporation will be accepted widely by people as many have complained about the loss of Touch ID in iPhones over the years. The way the Touch ID will be included in the device is still a mystery. Apple could choose the way they went with their new iPad Air and add this feature to the power button, or they could take some inspiration from the Android competitors and add it inside the screen itself. This can be one of the many crucial iPhone 14 Features that people have been waiting for.

iPhone Leaks for Upcoming Models

Apple is notorious for not sharing any information about their upcoming devices until the unveiling event itself, so no official information about the upcoming iPhone models has been shared yet. According to leaks and rumours, Apple is planning to add some grand changes to the upcoming models. One of the most anticipated changes coming to the iPhone 13 is for the display. Reports suggest that Apple may be planning to reduce the notch size for their upcoming models and also add a 120Hz refresh rate. One more massive change includes reversible charging where users will be able to use their iPhone to charge other iPhones using the same technology that Apple has incorporated for their Magsafe products, with some major tweaks.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)