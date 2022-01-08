Apple IPhone 12 And 12 Mini Available At Huge Discount During Flipkart Sale; See Details

Flipkart is currently hosting the Big Bachat Dhamaal sale from January 7 to January 9, 2022. During the sale, several smartphones are available on discounts and offers, including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. Launched in 2020, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini is available at 18% and 31% discount respectively. Check out the price and discount available on Flipkart on the iPhone 12 models.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are available at a discount

iPhone 12 Mini

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched along with the iPhone 12 series in 2020. While the original price of the iPhone 12 Mini 64GB is Rs. 59,900, it is currently available at Rs. 40,999. At this price, the iPhone 12 Mini is a go-to deal for someone who wants to upgrade to a new iPhone. The iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display along with a Face ID sensor. The back panel of the iPhone features a dual 12MP camera. Under the hood, the iPhone 12 Mini has an A14 Bionic chip with a next-generation Neural Engine processor. Additionally, since the iPhone 12 MIni belongs to the iPhone 12 series, it comes with a new flat edge design.

iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 64GB is currently available at Rs. 53,999, down from the original price of Rs. 65,900. The iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with a notch on the top. The rear panel has the same dual-camera setup as the iPhone 12 Mini. Additionally, the chipset on the smartphone is also the same as that on the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Additionally, both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini support the 5G network.

However, this is not the lowest price for which the Apple iPhone 12 has been available. Back in October 2021, the iPhone 12 64GB model was available at a price of Rs. 49,999, which is considerably less than the price for which it is available today. Nevertheless, it is still a great deal for those who wish to upgrade from an older iPhone to a new model as the iPhone 12 is relatively newer than the other models such as iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2020.

