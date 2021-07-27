Apple IPhone 13 Could Support 25W Fast Wired Charging Feature & More; Read Details

While Apple's September launch event is not too far, the number of rumours and speculations are increasing day by day. Previously, the upcoming iPhone was reported to have a faster wireless charging rate with enhanced MagSafe technology. According to a recent report, Apple's 2021 iPhone might have an improved wired charging rate as well. Keep reading to know more about fast wired charging on Apple iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 might support 25W wired charging

The 25W charger might be sold separately

According to a report by Mashable, Apple iPhone 13 might come with 25W fast charging. If so, Apple will launch a new 25W power adapter which will be an optional accessory for iPhone 13 users. Since Apple does not provide a charger in the box anymore, users will either have to power their iPhone with an old charging brick or get their hands on a new one by purchasing it from Apple. Currently, Apple separately sells a 20W fast charger for Rs. 1,900 and most likely, the 25W charger will be priced higher.

The additional charging speed will be useful for iPhone 13

While the difference between 20W and 25W might appear to be small, it will be highly useful for iPhone 13 users as the lineup is believed to ship with larger batteries. To keep things in perspective, an iPhone 12 Pro which comes with a 2,815mAh battery takes about 3 hours to charge fully when charge via a 5W charger, and about an hour and a half with a 20W charger. Since the top models in an iPhone lineup come with maximum battery capacities, a 25W fast charger might come in handy.

iPhone 13 might also come with a larger wireless charging coil

The upcoming Apple iPhone is also rumoured to come with a larger wireless charging coil, which could provide a faster charging rate, better heat management and stronger magnetic hold. Although, Apple's wired and wireless charging speed is far behind what manufacturers in the Android world are providing. Companies like OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo are passed a 100W wire charging rate and some models even come with a fast charger in the box. For instance, the recent OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a 65W Warp Charger in the box, which is capable of fully charging the smartphone within 30 minutes.