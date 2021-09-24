Apple IPhone 13 On Sale In India From Today; Check Price, Cashback, Deals On New Series

For the first time in iPhone's history, they are available in India during the first lot of sales. Starting today, i.e. September 24, 2021, all models in the iPhone 13 series including, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, are available in stores across India. While the availability of colours and some high-end models might vary, interested customers can walk in Apple reseller stores to get their hands on the latest iPhone.

As Republic World reported on September 19, 2021, delivery dates of certain iPhone models were pushed back on the official website. In a conversation with a Unicorn sales representative, it was found that stores might get a lean stock of the high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max, with delivery dates delayed to the end of October 2021. That being said, interested customers can get the new iPhones at exciting deals and cashback.

Apple iPhone 13 is now available to purchase, check offers and discounts

Although the smartphones themselves are quite premium, Apple does offer a few offers to attract even more customers than it already has. Apple's official resellers across India are offering a cashback of Rs. 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards, which is also applicable on EMI transactions for iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13. On the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, customers can avail of a cashback of Rs. 5,000. However, do keep in mind that the amount is returned after 120 days.

Additionally, there is an exchange discount on Apple products of up to Rs. 15,000. If a customer trades in an iPhone XR in optimum condition, they will get an instant discount worth Rs. 15,000. Similarly, trade-in discounts are applicable for all eligible models of iPhone. Further, customers can also redeem an extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange from authorised Apple resellers in the country.

The selling price of the base variant of the iPhone 13 Mini is Rs. 69,990. After availing of the HDFC Bank card cashback and the trade-in offer on the iPhone XR, a customer can get a total discount of Rs. 24,000 (Cashback + exchange), which brings down the effective price of the iPhone 13 Mini to Rs. 45,990. Similarly, for the other iPhones, both the cashback and the exchange offers are available.

Effective price of iPhone 13 Mini = Rs. 45,990

Effective price of iPhone 13 = Rs. 55,990

Image: AMAZON.IN